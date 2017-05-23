President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2017.
Letters to the Editor

May 23, 2017 5:36 PM

Trump’s reaction to a special counsel draws comparison to 1954 Humphrey Bogart film

Following the appointment of a special counsel regarding “this Russian thing,” Trump’s first public statement was: “I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country.”

“The Caine Mutiny,” the 1954 movie starring Humphrey Bogart, immediately came to mind; not simply because of Captain Queeg’s infamous “strawberries” speech, but rather because of another, even more enlightening quote:

“Mr. Maryk, you may tell the crew for me that there are four ways of doing things aboard my ship: The right way, the wrong way, the Navy way, and my way. They do things my way, and we’ll get along.”

Well, we now have a true “new sheriff in town,” a real “gumshoe” in ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, whom I’m certain will get to the bottom of “this ‘new’ strawberry thing,” as well as finding out the number of scoops of ice cream each person received.

Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos

