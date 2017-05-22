Defending SLO High teacher’s decision to express anti-gay views

In response to The Tribune’s editorial (“Religious proselytizing forbidden in the classroom, but not in school paper?,” May 13), I would like to write a rebuttal.
I, too, am a Christian, who happens to be a teacher in the public schools. I defend San Luis Obispo High School teacher Michael Stack’s right to express his views on homosexuality in the student newspaper. If a moral issue is being discussed, shouldn’t both sides be able to express their beliefs? I do not think issues like this (sexuality) should be a topic in the school’s newspaper, but if it is, I stand up for Michael’s right to express his views and beliefs. He quoted from the Bible (Romans 1) and only one part was quoted in the newspaper story.
Read his whole letter online before condemning him. Read all of Romans to understand the meaning of death in this passage (i.e., separation from God).
Michael’s freedom to speak his belief is under extreme attack by those who would want to silence him, even threatening his life.
I do believe the Bible and the judgment, but I also believe in God’s grace and love and forgiveness.
Mark Nakamura, San Luis Obispo
