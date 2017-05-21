President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci AP

Letters to the Editor

May 21, 2017 10:58 PM

Trump and Congress should openly welcome an investigation. Why don’t they?

Trump says he fired FBI Director Comey because of the “Russia thing,” that thing being Russia’s involvement in our election, which every intelligence agency has determined occurred.

So far, he’s fired Comey, Sally Yates (whose decision not to enforce the ill-thought-out travel ban has so far been upheld) and the U.S. attorney in New York who was investigating Trump. They were all doing their jobs, independent of politics. Of course, he fired Flynn, but only because Flynn got caught. Is it possible that Trump just misses saying “you’re fired”?

If the president and his administration have nothing to hide and are so concerned about the FBI’s handling of the “Russia thing,” they should be screaming for an investigation that is independent of the FBI, the House and the Senate, and the administration. Why aren’t they? Why don’t the Republicans in Congress realize that if they don’t support an independent investigation, when this cover-up gets blown (and it will), their credibility, their integrity and their party will be severely damaged.

Arlie Grant, Arroyo Grande

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dana Adobe Nature Fest in Nipomo

Dana Adobe Nature Fest in Nipomo 1:22

Dana Adobe Nature Fest in Nipomo
2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine 0:37

2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine
Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic 1:28

Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos