Vice President Mike Pence, center, watches as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2017, before the president and first lady boarded Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Letters to the Editor

May 20, 2017 4:49 PM

From Trump to O’Reilly, derail the clown car

Observations on the passing clown parade:

▪  The Trumpster and Kim Jong Un: Both inherited their position from their Big Boss fathers. Both are infantile, narcissistic, paranoid, egomaniacal psychopaths who destroy “enemies,” are bluffing buffoons and are ignorant, spoiled brats — with really bad hair! Dress them the same, give them toys and put them in a playpen.

▪  Campus Republicans/right-wingers: “Entitled,” snot-nosed trust fund babies looking to push their racist, classist, reactionary, hatemongering filth in the false name of so-called free speech.

▪  SLO County Supervisor right-wing majority (along with enabler Dan Dow, right wing SLO County District Attorney): Self-serving hypocrites doing all they can to feather their own nests at everyone else’s expense, all the while crying about over spending and “liberal” excesses. They need to go.

▪  Bill O’Reilly: Loud-mouthed bully who, coward that all bullies are, has to use his power position to intimidate women for sex because he probably can’t relate any other way. A pitiful excuse for a man.

It’s like living in someone’s bizarre, drug-fueled, dark graphic novel or comic book. If only it were just that. Keep on mobilizing and resisting! Derail the clown car!

Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo

