From Trump to O’Reilly, derail the clown car

Observations on the passing clown parade:
▪ The Trumpster and Kim Jong Un: Both inherited their position from their Big Boss fathers. Both are infantile, narcissistic, paranoid, egomaniacal psychopaths who destroy “enemies,” are bluffing buffoons and are ignorant, spoiled brats — with really bad hair! Dress them the same, give them toys and put them in a playpen.
▪ Campus Republicans/right-wingers: “Entitled,” snot-nosed trust fund babies looking to push their racist, classist, reactionary, hatemongering filth in the false name of so-called free speech.
▪ SLO County Supervisor right-wing majority (along with enabler Dan Dow, right wing SLO County District Attorney): Self-serving hypocrites doing all they can to feather their own nests at everyone else’s expense, all the while crying about over spending and “liberal” excesses. They need to go.
▪ Bill O’Reilly: Loud-mouthed bully who, coward that all bullies are, has to use his power position to intimidate women for sex because he probably can’t relate any other way. A pitiful excuse for a man.
It’s like living in someone’s bizarre, drug-fueled, dark graphic novel or comic book. If only it were just that. Keep on mobilizing and resisting! Derail the clown car!
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
