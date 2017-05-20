Demonstrators in support of the March for Science walk in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Letters to the Editor

May 20, 2017 4:48 PM

Why did The Tribune not report on local March for Science event?

You have to wonder: Are The Tribune’s editors playing with alternative facts or are they just dumb?

The easiest way to produce alternative “facts” is by omission. A recent edition of The Tribune includes an article about an event that took place between 1 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, about two kayakers in distress off Pismo Beach. But it reports not a word about the 1,000 or more people who gathered in San Luis Obispo earlier that day for the March for Science. Similarly, The Tribune ignored an event the previous Saturday when more than 200 people gathered in Morro Bay to protest Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.

What, in fact, is going on at The Tribune?

Bert Bender, Atascadero

