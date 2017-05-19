The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues, which included an anti-gay letter to the editor by a teacher Michael Stack.
Letters to the Editor

May 19, 2017 3:54 PM

It’s disappointing when a person of faith uses Bible to judge LGBTQ community

It is unfortunate when a faithful person, especially an educator or minister of the young, uses the Bible to judge and influence others in an easy way. I have struggled with my orientation and my love of God most of my life, but not at the expense of a young person who feels judged and rejected.

I have realized that an LGBT orientation is a great gift from God. It frees persons from reproducing, what churches label “normal” and “blessed,” to make contributions that are sorely needed, such as leadership, service and the arts for uplifting the spirit. LGBT would be better served if society and church encouraged them to realize their potential. I only came to this in my maturity, and certainly not when the passions and hormones of youth are raging.

The faithful person who is not able to deal with his own urges and affections, is likely to repress, bury and demonize to make himself acceptable to God. One can have compassion for this person with good intentions but his basement is full of tendencies not owned and not brought to light.

I pray for healing for all involved.

Carmen Fojo, Los Osos

