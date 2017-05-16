The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues.
The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

May 16, 2017 12:02 PM

First Amendment survives because of people like editor of SLO High newspaper

Regarding the teacher’s response to the SLO High School newspaper’s publication of an LGBTQ edition, I want to express my appreciation for the integrity of Aric Sweeny in deciding to run the teacher’s letter, and the courage of Superintendent Prater, Principal O’Connor, and Aric’s faculty adviser in supporting Aric’s decision. Their actions are particularly noteworthy when administrators of several nationally respected universities gave in to angry mobs, thus suppressing freedom of speech on their campuses.

We live in interesting times when people who style themselves as “progressives” regularly attack the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, declaring any speech which does not accord with their world view to be “hate speech” and asserting such speech is beyond the protections of the amendment. Similarly, they attack the free exercise of religion clause, always asserting that one has the right to their own religious beliefs, but those beliefs must never be shared in any public forum. Now a new wrinkle: For what is the first time in my memory, local “progressives” want to muzzle the press.

If our liberties survive, it will be because of people like Aric and the school administration, and despite the efforts of our “progressive” friends.

Roger D. Randall, Los Osos

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach 0:57

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach
Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles 1:41

Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles
A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert 0:58

A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos