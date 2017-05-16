First Amendment survives because of people like editor of SLO High newspaper

Regarding the teacher’s response to the SLO High School newspaper’s publication of an LGBTQ edition, I want to express my appreciation for the integrity of Aric Sweeny in deciding to run the teacher’s letter, and the courage of Superintendent Prater, Principal O’Connor, and Aric’s faculty adviser in supporting Aric’s decision. Their actions are particularly noteworthy when administrators of several nationally respected universities gave in to angry mobs, thus suppressing freedom of speech on their campuses.
We live in interesting times when people who style themselves as “progressives” regularly attack the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, declaring any speech which does not accord with their world view to be “hate speech” and asserting such speech is beyond the protections of the amendment. Similarly, they attack the free exercise of religion clause, always asserting that one has the right to their own religious beliefs, but those beliefs must never be shared in any public forum. Now a new wrinkle: For what is the first time in my memory, local “progressives” want to muzzle the press.
If our liberties survive, it will be because of people like Aric and the school administration, and despite the efforts of our “progressive” friends.
Roger D. Randall, Los Osos
