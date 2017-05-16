Where are Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan’s backbones?

Mitch McConnell’s goal was to make Barack Obama a one-term president. He might want to make Donald Trump a six-month president.
Early on in the primaries, Michael Bloomberg said, “I’m a New Yorker, and we know a con when we see one.”
Both Paul Ryan and McConnell pontificate about being true believers of the Constitution and yet allow Trump to trample over the Constitution as long as their agendas see the light of day.
To any sentient person, Trump’s firing of Mr. Comey is a cover-up.
Ryan and McConnell had the chance to shut Trump down in the primaries, yet never called him out for his petulance, ignorance of government and assault on the Constitution. In the words of Franklin Roosevelt: “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”
Now is not the time to do nothing; Ryan and McConnell need to reintroduce themselves to their backbones and be patriots.
Teddy Roosevelt said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president ...”
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
Comments