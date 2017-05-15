California’s economy needs more college graduates to remain strong, letter writer says

The California Community College RP Group recently conducted a study on how to improve student success. The study focused on the system’s most at-risk students. The results of the study were that students need six key factors to be successful in college. The six factors, in order of importance, are students need to feel: directed, focused, nurtured, engaged, connected and valued.
Knowing that these are the six key factors to student success was the first step in helping all students be more successful in college and that was easy. Implementing strategies and creating new approaches to help every student feel directed, focused, nurtured, engaged, connected and valued in order to be successful in college is the second step. Colleges are working hard and making strong progress on the second step.
Graduation season is here, and many students may have not considered the option of going to Cuesta College. Cuesta College has a strong team of educators committed to motivating and inspiring students to achieve their full potential. An educated community is a stronger community, and California’s economy needs more college graduates to remain strong.
Andrea Devitt, San Luis Obispo
