How proposed health care bill could eliminate keys aspects of ACA

The Republican health care bill that passed the House will allow states to eliminate the following provisions of current law (if it makes it through the Senate):
1. Insurance companies cannot charge people with pre-existing conditions more.
2. Insurance policies must include essential coverage.
3. No caps on annual or lifetime benefits.
4. Seniors must not be charged more than 3 times others (allows 5 times more).
Consumers Union says even an $8 billion subsidy (a proposed amendment by Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan) to premiums of those with pre-existing conditions would be inadequate.
Vox.com is a good guide to the devious ways AHCA cuts Medicaid (MediCal). One of the articles is “The Republican plan to slash Medicaid, explained.” AHCA makes Medicaid a block grant and caps the amount per enrollee. This affects not only Expanded Medicaid but also the Medicaid for seniors and disabled, much of which goes for nursing homes.
Pearl Munak, Paso Robles
