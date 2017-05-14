Where was The Tribune’s coverage of the March for Science?
The largest and most well-attended event for Earth Day in San Luis Obispo County and not one word. In my 50-plus years as a scientist, I have never seen such a positive event supporting science.
Science takes a back seat in our society. Sports, entertainment, crime, politics, scandal — all are reported on daily in your newspaper. But where is the science reporting? Our country leads the developed world in the lack of science literacy of its populace. The administration in Washington shows its disdain for science in ways far more egregious than any administration in history. Budgets for research in medicine and the sciences are under attack. The EPA is being dismantled. And our county will fall further and further behind those countries who understand science in the engine for economic and social development. We will lose our place as one of the primary defenders of our planet. This will only change when the public at large feels the same passion for science felt by those at the local march.
The Tribune seems to be bent on making sure the public is kept in the dark.
Dane Jones, Los Osos
