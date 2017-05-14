Which will collapse first: ‘Obamacare’ or Trump’s amended version?

It is time to retire the word “Obamacare.” The Affordable Care Act was a delicately balanced piece of legislation. Republicans, including President Donald Trump by executive order, have amended the health care act, eliminating components that were put in place to ensure its success.
One example: Tax penalties for not having insurance, which were intended to make sure that enough healthy people bought insurance to cover the expense of insuring those with pre-existing conditions. Now Republicans, such as Sean Spicer, talk of “Obamacare” “collapsing under its own weight.” But it’s not “Obamacare” that will collapse, but the altered, amended health care act that Republicans created.
Anne Quinn, Atascadero
