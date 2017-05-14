Infinite Music Foundation thanks those who help bring music to children in need

Infinite Music Foundation is a local nonprofit foundation founded in 2013 to bring more musical opportunities to children in our community to ensure that they have access to the profound impact that music can have on their education and well-being. We would like to take this opportunity to express our deep thanks to Central Coast Funds for Children for providing us with grant funding to further our Be Instrumental program. Last year, this program provided free private music lessons to children who otherwise would not have this opportunity.
This year, CCFC has again provided funds to IMF to help support after-school music programs, particularly for disadvantaged or at-risk children
We are so grateful to have a partner like Central Coast Funds for Children in our community and encourage readers to help support this worthy cause!
Sarah Mason, IMF president
