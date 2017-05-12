Donald Trump is the real-life version of the Boy Who Cried Wolf

One of our classic fables of youth, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” is now turning out to be our current nightmare.
President Donald Trump, who has numerous boasts and claims about our country and our neighboring countries, seems to be talking from both sides of his mouth. He is keeping American citizens, politicians and members of Congress so off balance. We never know if he “says what he means” or “means what he says.” Our allies don’t know either! So when the real wolf arrives, no one will know whether this little boy is really crying wolf or not. This is not a great way to have stability in our country — or in the world.
We are puzzled, as are our friends and allies. Someone needs to teach the boy the difference between reality and fantasy and that clear honesty is the best policy.
Jeff Eidelman, San Luis Obispo
