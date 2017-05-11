Women battling cancer need to know about free makeup class that lifts spirits

Women fighting cancer in our community need to know about Look Good Feel Better, a free makeover-learning session for women in cancer treatment sponsored by the American Cancer Society. When I first heard about this amazing program 18 years ago, little did I know it would become such a fulfilling part of my life.
I tell participants that LGFB is a party created for them. That all of it — the skin care, makeup, wigs, hats and scarves — is donated to help women look their best when they feel their worst. Skin care and makeup have been my “hobbies” since I started working at Rileys in the cosmetics department 50 years ago. LGFB allows me to help women going through what must be the biggest battle of their lives. I’m able to listen to their stories, witness tears and do what I like most of all ― share some laughter. I get to see smiles emerge while I go about the business of applying eyebrows and lip gloss.
The Hearst Cancer Resource Center helps make it an incredible experience and hosts an ACS Look Good Feel Better class the first Wednesday of every month. Need LGFB? Call 1-800-227-2345 to register.
Lucinda Roberson, San Luis Obispo
