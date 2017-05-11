Maybe David Crosby critic should retire from concerts

In the past 15 years, I have been fortunate enough to attend David Crosby’s concerts a half a dozen times, and have always been inspired and in awe of his endless musical gifts.
After loving Crosby, Stills & Nash’s music for 30 years, I am grateful to share a part of David Crosby’s path through life as his infinite singing/songwriting and musical abilities continue to amaze me, my family and friends. It was evident again at the recent Vina Robles concert, and I know that the majority of the audience felt the same.
Perhaps Brent Jorgensen (“David Crosby left much to be desired,” May 2) has not followed David’s musical evolution in recent years and should have stayed home with his friends and listened to CSN on the eight tracks.
And maybe retire from concerts.
Kerry Lee Bates, Morro Bay
