Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 8:35 PM

Laguna Middle School student sees a problem with the school’s lack of drug education

I’m an eighth-grader at Laguna Middle School and recently became aware that drug education is not in our school curriculum. I think it’s necessary if we’re to get the proper education needed for when we graduate and go out into the world.

The purpose of school is to educate us about the world around us and to prepare us for when we have to fend for ourselves. But we’re not learning that part of the world around us. As we get older, it’s more likely that we’ll be in a situation in which we’re pressured into consuming drugs like marijuana. We need to know the effects of recreational drugs to help us make good decisions in that kind of situation.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about one-sixth of teen smokers become addicted, and marijuana’s harmful effect on developing brains puts us more at risk than adults who smoke multiple times a day.

Please do whatever you can to reinforce the idea that drug education should be integrated into our curriculum. Please encourage our school district and private schools to offer drug education at a younger age.

Ian McKay, San Luis Obispo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Protester discusses rally at SLO High School after anti-gay letter

Protester discusses rally at SLO High School after anti-gay letter 0:50

Protester discusses rally at SLO High School after anti-gay letter
Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money 0:52

Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money
Meet Zoe, a sweet senior dog who's still searching for a forever home 1:11

Meet Zoe, a sweet senior dog who's still searching for a forever home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos