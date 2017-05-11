Where is the outrage over Andrew Holland’s death in SLO County Jail?

In January, Andrew Holland died while in custody in our County Jail. He was 36. How many people saw this man sit for 46 hours naked, alone and without counsel?
If this had happened to a dog, there would be protests, PETA would be marching, and no doubt someone would be interviewed crying and telling us someone should pay.
San Luis Obispo, where is our outrage?
This could have been any one of our sons or daughters. If a person is found, and known to have a mental illness, why wasn’t he taken to the mental health department upon his arrest? Twelve days prior to his death, it was ordered that he be treated as an inpatient there.
So my question to the good citizens of the happiest place in California: Why wasn’t he there?
If the court order had been followed, Andrew Holland would be alive today, getting the help he most desperately needed.
My heart goes out to his family.
My heart goes out to the individuals who know the truth and did nothing to help as Andrew suffered for 46 hours. His death is on your hands.
Mary Mendez, San Luis Obispo
