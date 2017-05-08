Thanks to all who attended PLF Music Scholarship Fund recital

I’d like to thank everyone who attended the annual recital of the students in the PLF Music Scholarship Fund yesterday at the Presbyterian church. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the students to perform and for the community to enjoy their performance.
The fund has been in existence for more than 20 years, supported by the Cambria Chorale and the Lions Club and through donations by our Cambrian community. Through this support, you’ve given many students the magic of music in their lives. Thanks again for coming, and if you’ve not attended in the past, we hope to see you next spring.
Barbara MacDonough, Cambria
