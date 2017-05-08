Don’t go see David Crosby and expect to hear the hits

Regarding the disgruntled David Crosby concert attendee (“David Crosby left much to be desired,” May 2), it’s truly mind-boggling that anyone could possibly be so clueless as to be unaware that they were at the wrong concert.
David Crosby is just David Crosby; he’s not Crosby, Stills & Nash, nor is he Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. If you need to hear “Teach Your Children,” then you should be at a Graham Nash concert. It’s Graham’s song; he plays it. If it’s “Southern Cross” or “Carry On” you’ve come to hear, those can be heard at a Stephen Stills concert. Stephen’s songs, he plays them. For “Helpless” and “Ohio,” that would be a Neil Young concert, however, Neil being Neil, there’s no guarantee. None of these artists consider themselves “oldies” acts; not jukeboxes playing live to provide a soundtrack of your fave 45-year-old timeless toe-tappers for a stroll down memory lane. Simply not their intention.
For the hits, try the annual Turtles and Friends “Summer of Love” shows. All your favorites, the ones you came to hear, and avoid having a Homer Simpson “Doh! I’m at the wrong concert” moment. That would be ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous.
Rick Williams, San Luis Obispo
