We must minimize the damage done during Trump’s ‘reign of error’

The surreal chaos emanating from the White House these days reveals a popular vote loser who has reached his level of incompetence. His words are meaningless while his actions speak volumes. Executive orders of bluster expose what he’d do in his own theatrical version of the presidency — build walls, cut taxes for the rich, throw billions at the military, punish women, degrade the environment, hobble health care, defund the arts and humanities, threaten immigrants, make it harder to vote and easier to get a gun, and in general wallow in a contradictory climate of fear and secrecy that flails and fails in attempting to hide his daily embarrassments which are untethered from any coherent governing philosophy.
The twin evils of narcissism and willful ignorance do not bode well for a presidency. We can and must minimize the damage done during our democracy’s dark days before the inevitable dawn ends this reign of error.
Ken McDaniel, Arroyo Grande
Comments