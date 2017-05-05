Is SLO County Jail scandal only the tip of the iceberg?

Heads should roll over the recent death of Andrew Holland while in custody — not at Abu Ghraib, but in San Luis Obispo County Jail.
How is it possible that keeping an inmate restrained in a hard plastic chair for almost two days was ever considered an appropriate punishment/restraint for even the most violent inmates, much less the unruly, intoxicated, or mentally ill ones?
Charges should be brought against those who devised this cruel and unusual torture, those who decided it was an acceptable plan, those who chose to use it, and those who knew what was happening and kept quiet.
Is this scandal only the tip of the iceberg? What other barbaric practices are being done in our name?
Virginia Bass, San Luis Obispo
Comments