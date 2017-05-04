Speak up about the future of Diablo Canyon

There is no perfect solution to producing power. Every known source of electricity has negative concerns. One source having the greatest negatives is burning fossil fuels, which are harmful to our health and environment.
The California Public Utilities Commission will make the decision whether to allow Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to cease producing power in 2024 and 2025. This is not yet a done deal. This decision could have huge consequences on our physical health and the health of the Planet Earth.
There is a direct relationship between the demand and delivery of electricity, human health and the health of our climate. If Diablo Canyon is not allowed to continue operation, that huge amount of power will have to be replaced for some time by unclean fossil fuels.
If you are among the silent majority who favor keeping Diablo Canyon producing safe, clean and reliable power, let your state representatives know this.
Unfortunately, there are some locals and also our decision-makers who have been swayed and fooled to believe the fear and untruths that have been spread about Diablo Canyon for years.
It has already been revealed that closing Diablo Canyon will increase ratepayers electric bills even further.
Ellie Ripley, Arroyo Grande
