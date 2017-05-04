Speak up about the future of Diablo Canyon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities Pause 1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them 1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off 2:25 California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.' 2:38 We tried Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino (so you don't have to) 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant will be shut down in 2025 after its operating licenses expire, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced. Here's a look at what will become of the plant, according to a recently revised plan by PG&E consultant TLG Services. Tribune staff