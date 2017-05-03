Proposed EPA regulatory reforms are a big mistake

I am opposed to any Environmental Protection Agency regulatory reform that sacrifices public safety, health and environmental protection. Making such sacrifices goes against the EPA’s mission and purpose. I think the executive order directing repeal of two existing regulations for every new regulation is very foolish. This policy does not take into account negative program impacts that could occur, would cause much uncertainty, and forces EPA staff to make decisions potentially detrimental to the agency’s mission and public well-being.
Any deletion of regulations must be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all potential impacts to the programs they support. Forced deletion of regulations is dumb and potentially dangerous.
Current EPA regulations are based on sound science and years of public involvement and acceptance. Allowing industry to pollute more in order to increase profits will cause dirtier air, water and degradation of the natural environment. These effects will result in more human deaths, human health problems, reductions of wildlife populations, and degrade the quality of our environment.
The proposed EPA regulatory reforms would also cause loss of revenue in terms of increased health care costs and potential loss of thousands of good paying environmental, safety and health professional jobs.
Dean Arrighi, San Luis Obispo
