Arroyo Grande High track coach thanks those involved with recent meet

I would like to publicly express my sincere gratitude to all who made having the recent Elk’s SLO County Track Meet at Cuesta College possible.
First, I would like to extend a big thanks to Cuesta College coach Brian Locher and athletic director Bob Mariucci for allowing us to use their facility. In the past 10 years, 42 new meet records have been established on this fantastic track.
Second, I would like to thank the Oceano Elks Lodge 2504 for sponsoring the event and working as officials at various field events. The county meet has been held two of those years in extreme weather conditions, and the Elks have always risen to the challenge. They have done this for 35 years, and I am very grateful for their continuing support.
Third, I would like to express my appreciation to the 15 cadets from the local Grizzly Academy who worked the meet, raking the long jump/triple jump pits, were the hurdle crew, and worked the crossbar and standards in the pole vault event. Finally, I want to thank the Arroyo Grande track parents and AGHS staff members for their tremendous efforts in doing a fantastic job running the meet.
James Brown, Arroyo Grande High School head track coach
