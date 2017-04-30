I thought Trump was wrong about direction of warship. But he’s never wrong.

Many folks were baffled by recent statements from Trump and his advisers that an “armada” was headed toward North Korea as a show of force against North Korea. As we all know, the “armada” was actually headed toward Australia. At least it seemed so to most of the world.
How does this “mistake” by our president mesh with the fact that he is always right? It took some research into the Dark Net (also hoping to find his tax filings) to find the explanation … an Alternative World Atlas! Yup, they used the alternative atlas. In that atlas, Australia abuts the Korean Peninsula, hence when he said they were headed toward North Korea, he was correct!
This was a relief to me because we know he is never wrong. I thought I had caught him in a lie, but thank goodness for alternative facts. I can now continue to trust he is always be right. Or at least he seems wrong, to blame others.
I’m now wondering if this atlas was used by Sarah Palin when she claimed to have seen Russia from her porch. Perhaps she was right after all!
A.J. Buffa, San Luis Obispo
Comments