SLO residents, take a look at the back of your water rate increase notice

I want to call attention to the notice received in the mail from the city utilities department regarding new water rates for fiscal year July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. It has a protest form on the back page. The city must receive it by June 6, 2017.
If written protests are filed by a majority of affected property owners or customers, the proposed rate increases will not be imposed. This will take a tremendous number of protest forms. Is it over 50 percent of our city voters? Even though the hearing will be held, the protests must be signed and mailed to the city. Fax or emails will not be accepted. So please, readers, don’t throw away this notice of public hearing brochure until you sign your protest form and mail it in. Hopefully there will be a majority of protests so water rates will not be increased.
D. Paul and Marie A. Wilson, San Luis Obispo
