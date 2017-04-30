There is a way to fix ‘Obamacare’: Medicare for all

The fundamental question we all have to ask ourselves is:
“What does it say about a society that allows some of its people to suffer from untreated health crises? Should profit in individual wealth continue to determine who gets care, or should health care be available to everyone?” — John Marty
What Republicans are doing to our health care is a shameful disgrace. A “mighty dollar” is valued more than human life. How are they professing to be pro-life and at the same time deny millions of people necessary medical treatment?
There is a fix to “failing Affordable Care Act.” It’s called Medicare for all. It will be accessible and affordable. No co-pays, no deductibles. Why would Republicans not even go there? Let me guess, maybe they are “in bed” with the insurance companies?
Every industrial country in western hemisphere provides health care for its citizens, except the richest country in the world, the United States of America. When are we going to wake up and demand that the government works for the people, not for a bunch of billionaires, who had never seen explanation of benefits, or care about their deductibles?
Anna Plotkin, Atascadero
