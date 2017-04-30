It’s time to speak up and spread the word about the effects of littering

Littering is a problem that everyone has encountered at some point in their life. Littering is pointless, and bad for the present and future of our environment. Littering has been a problem for a very long time now, and it can be stopped if everyone puts in individual effort to help reduce it.
One way to stop littering is by confronting the people that do it. It doesn’t hurt anyone or anything to do the right thing, but it hurts nature to do the wrong thing. Never be afraid to confront or report someone if they have littered. And be sure to spread the word that littering is bad. We can also make the city better by adding organic and inorganic trash cans rather than normal trash cans where recyclable things are thrown away. Be sure to spread the word, and make the environment better for the future!
Danae Rodriguez, San Luis Obispo
Comments