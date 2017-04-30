Writer imagines a phone call home from Kevin de Leon

Ring ring. Hi mom, it’s Kevin. Want to let you know it’s all right to come on up to El Norte. It’s great here! Health care, school for the kids, the works! All free! I’m a big wheel in the government! How about that?! And bring little brother and sissy. Don’t pay any attention to that line at the immigration office, you can skip that. I’ll make some phone calls! What’s that you mentioned? The rule of law? Don’t worry about it, those immigration laws are for other people. Up here, we mostly just ignore the laws we don’t like. And I’m going to get a new law passed so you won’t even have to worry about being sent home. Ever! We won’t ignore THAT one! It’s gonna be wonderful! See you soon. Bye bye.
Will Power, Arroyo Grande
