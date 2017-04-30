Letters to the Editor

April 30, 2017 8:15 PM

Writer imagines a phone call home from Kevin de Leon

Ring ring. Hi mom, it’s Kevin. Want to let you know it’s all right to come on up to El Norte. It’s great here! Health care, school for the kids, the works! All free! I’m a big wheel in the government! How about that?! And bring little brother and sissy. Don’t pay any attention to that line at the immigration office, you can skip that. I’ll make some phone calls! What’s that you mentioned? The rule of law? Don’t worry about it, those immigration laws are for other people. Up here, we mostly just ignore the laws we don’t like. And I’m going to get a new law passed so you won’t even have to worry about being sent home. Ever! We won’t ignore THAT one! It’s gonna be wonderful! See you soon. Bye bye.

Will Power, Arroyo Grande

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO marathon and half-marathon draws over 3,800 runners to San Luis Obispo

SLO marathon and half-marathon draws over 3,800 runners to San Luis Obispo 1:51

SLO marathon and half-marathon draws over 3,800 runners to San Luis Obispo
'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner 2:50

'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Orcas stun whale watchers with close-up views 3:53

Orcas stun whale watchers with close-up views

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos