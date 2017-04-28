SLO Tribune columnist Tom Fulks is way off base in latest column

Tom, Tom, Tom. You really should know better. Your latest rant (“A warning to the powers that be: The people are revolting,” April 22) goes on and on about apples and oranges, and you don’t even know you’re talking about two, entirely different things. But, maybe you do know and you’re just trying to cause some misdirection and confusion.
Lynn Compton’s argument that Public Facility Fees from the Nipomo area were being used for other projects in other areas is a truthful fact. Funds used from the General Fund for groundwater management are funds derived from different sources. You combined the two funds as if either can be used for whatever purpose, at whatever time and place the supervisors decide to use it. Not so.
It’s obvious you either lied about your knowledge of Public Facility Fees or you simply did not do your homework before you wrote your fantasy piece. Either answer is not acceptable. I don’t know, but I think you need a refresher course on journalistic integrity.
LG Gibson, San Luis Obispo
