Senate Bill 1 is just diplomatic quicksand for Californians

Yes, California could fall into the Pacific, but not from any earthquake. As of Nov. 1, 2017, we could all be sucked into Senate Bill 1 quicksand. In effect, the program is not simply a huge $52.4 billion transportation program for 10 years, but rather a massive and unending confiscation of the people’s resources.
The taxes could generate hundreds of billions of dollars over the decades. Worse yet, by adding new taxes, Sacramento politicians can use existing revenues, which are also increasing, to fund more staff, more raises, more out-of-control pension costs and more pet projects.
And if Measure J had passed? San Luis Obispo County taxpayers would now be double-burdened with a new half-cent sales tax plus increases in the state gasoline tax, diesel fuel tax and vehicle license fees.
Some cities already have voter-approved sales tax measures, which, had Measure J passed, would have meant that their citizens would be triple taxed.
Thank you Debbie Arnold, Lynn Compton, Mike Brown (COLAB) and Andrea Seastrand (Central Coast Taxpayers Association) for your insight and for enlightening us to Measure J’s deceit.
Wake up California, or we’ll all be “swimming with the fishes.”
Bev Phifer, Creston
