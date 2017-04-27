Attention SLO County residents: Please continue to support Bob Jones Trail expansion

Dear county supervisors and fellow citizens of SLO County:
I support the Bob Jones Trail expansion project, and I encourage you to keep supporting it as you have done in the past. It is an enchanting walk through spectacular countryside, and it is our duty to protect, enhance and make available for everyone’s enjoyment.
My sister visited me from Italy, and we walked the trail together. She said it looks just like Tuscany. We must improve and expand the trail because it is used by thousands of residents and visitors. The trail encourages walking, which is the most basic, harmless, and costless form of exercise and recreation a human could do. Please do whatever you can to move the project forward so we do not lose any momentum on it.
Lucia Casalinuovo, Oceano
Comments