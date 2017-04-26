Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 3:32 PM

GALA Center in SLO is a welcoming place

Sometimes you find a hidden gem just around the corner, and this is the case at 1060 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo. The GALA Center is a non-profit organization offering support and meeting space for many progressive organizations and people, including the local LGBTQ community.

The GALA Center Art Gallery offers unique shows currently featuring 12 emerging and professional artists’ reflections on our current politically charged “Signs of the Times.” Many original two- and three-dimensional pieces shine in this show through April 28. Next is the colorful and metallic “Earthscapes” by John Shaw and Sam Bonifas from May 1 to June 10. GALA participates in Art After Dark, so we hope you will stop by for a sip of wine and some great art each first Friday of the month, 6 to 9 p.m.

GALA is a welcoming place where a diverse community unites, plus it offers a large LGBTQ library collection for the public. Regular hours are 8 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 805-451-4252 for specific hours and programs or visit www.galacc.org.

Ethel “Tink” Landers, Nipomo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 0:32

Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains

5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor 1:38

5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos