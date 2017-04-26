GALA Center in SLO is a welcoming place

Sometimes you find a hidden gem just around the corner, and this is the case at 1060 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo. The GALA Center is a non-profit organization offering support and meeting space for many progressive organizations and people, including the local LGBTQ community.
The GALA Center Art Gallery offers unique shows currently featuring 12 emerging and professional artists’ reflections on our current politically charged “Signs of the Times.” Many original two- and three-dimensional pieces shine in this show through April 28. Next is the colorful and metallic “Earthscapes” by John Shaw and Sam Bonifas from May 1 to June 10. GALA participates in Art After Dark, so we hope you will stop by for a sip of wine and some great art each first Friday of the month, 6 to 9 p.m.
GALA is a welcoming place where a diverse community unites, plus it offers a large LGBTQ library collection for the public. Regular hours are 8 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 805-451-4252 for specific hours and programs or visit www.galacc.org.
Ethel “Tink” Landers, Nipomo
