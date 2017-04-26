Let’s be thoughtful and deliberate as we seek the truth about SLO County Jail deaths

I was sorry to hear about the recent deaths in San Luis Obispo County Jail.
I applaud Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s prompt request for an independent investigation. I attended the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy in 2015 in which we toured the jail, among other things. The jail, the deputies running it and the sheriff were impressive in the professional manner they handled this difficult job.
I would encourage any citizen interested to attend the academy offered by our sheriff, as it shows the openness of the Sheriff’s Office. I would also encourage everyone to reserve judgment on the deaths at the jail until the results of the investigation are complete. Let’s be thoughtful and deliberate as we seek the truth in addressing this problem.
Fred Starbuck, San Luis Obispo
