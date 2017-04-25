Poly president’s choice to utilize reimbursement policy is reprehensible, letter writer says

Reprehensible.
That’s the only word that accurately describes Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s choice to utilize, and exploit, Cal Poly’s moving expense reimbursement policy.
About $50,000 in reimbursed moving expenses? Are you kidding me? Was Armstrong too important or busy to pack up his own house? Or did he decide that every last second of his time was worth reimbursement because he was being forced to locate to Timbuktu?
I get it. Armstrong is far too high ranking to rent a U-Haul or two (Oh, the horror!), but give me a break, even I, peon that I am, recognize that Armstrong made no attempt whatsoever to mitigate the bloated costs of his move.
If I’d have known Cal Poly was so free with reimbursement money, I’d have thrown my hat into the ring as “Jeri’s Moving Company,” and made myself a lucrative, short-term deal with an impressive payout that is more than the average SLO County resident makes in a year.
On a positive note: Thank you, Tribune (and remarkable Jordan Hasay), for giving me something optimistic to read so I could clear my palate via someone admirable.
Jeri Luther, Templeton
