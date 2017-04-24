Want to ‘make America great again’? Try not rolling back environmental regulations

My husband and I recently returned from a trip to India. It is a very interesting country, but when we arrived in New Delhi, we thought we had stepped back in history to our youth in Los Angeles in the 1960s and ’70s. Our eyes teared, our chests felt tight — it was smoggy! What dreadful memories that brought back.
Maybe if you live in the wind-swept plains of Oklahoma as Scott Pruitt, Mr. Trump’s new director of the Environmental Protection Agency, does, you do not understand the need for emissions control regulations. But if you have ever stayed awake all night listening to your son’s labored breathing because he played outside on a smoggy day, you understand. Thank goodness President Nixon, a Southern Californian, understood and set up the EPA back in 1970. What progress has been made. Today, one can see the mountains surrounding Los Angeles. It was not that way 20 years ago.
How can anyone believe that eliminating our environmental regulations is “making America great again”? That was not a great time. Let’s move forward, not backward. Maybe Mr. Trump and Mr. Pruitt need to take a trip to India.
Patricia Melsheimer, Arroyo Grande
