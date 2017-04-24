Racism is not dead

There is a large misconception that racism is dead.
Many think that since the triumphs of figures such as Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., all racism has ended. Although they took immaculate steps in leading the movement to gain the civil rights of African-Americans, there are still public figures of high ranking in today’s society, such as President Donald Trump, who degrade African-Americans as if they have not gained their rights as Americans.
It is as if such people are ignoring the fact that no matter what color or ethnic background, we are all the same and deserve the same treatment. When will this be recognized by all people?
Erica Lopeman, Laguna Middle School
