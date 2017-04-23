Lifting water restrictions in SLO County could put us in a new drought

I am writing in response to your article from April 19, “Paso Robles, Atascadero lift watering restrictions now that the drought is over,” by Lindsey Holden.
I am concerned that lifting the water restrictions is going to eventually put us in another drought. Instead of fully lifting the restrictions, the city councils should recognize that people still need to be conservation-minded with their water usage.
In the past 100 years, California has been in and out of droughts. So while we have water, we still need to conserve it to prepare for the future. The general public would be incapable of conserving their water usage without a law-stated restriction. Furthermore, the councils should rethink their decision in taking away the water restriction law and think about the future.
Emily Doi, Laguna Middle School
