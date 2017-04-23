There’s only one way forward: Moving from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy

In The Tribune on April 15, I was encouraged to read about the growing interest and real possibility of wind turbines generating renewable energy here in San Luis Obispo County (“Offshore wind could generate an onshore economic boom”). Supervisor Bruce Gibson said, “That’s a big idea,” speaking at a renewable energy task force presentation attended by entrepreneurs, fishermen, environmentalists and government representatives.
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal also spoke, saying, “Here in California, climate change is not an abstract concept.”
In contrast, that same day I was distressed to read the headline “EPA chief calls for ‘exit’ from Paris climate deal.” I believe that abandoning the Paris Agreement would be a disaster and a step back to the 20th century. As Carbajal said, “We clearly cannot delay in implementing a long-term strategy to combat climate change, and that starts with a firm commitment to reducing our carbon output and transitioning toward a clean energy economy.”
Since my children, grandchildren and I live in the 21st century, not the 20th, on climate I see only one realistic and hopeful choice for today and the future: transitioning from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy. That’s good for the environment and the economy.
Karen Wiles, San Luis Obispo
