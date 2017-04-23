California gas tax will hit families hard

Can someone explain to Sacramento how this new gas tax is going to hurt families already struggling to put food on the table?
Not only do we have to pay more at the pump, but we are going to foot the bill for the diesel tax as well. Farmers use diesel to grow our food, and truckers rely on it to bring goods to our grocery stores. Businesses can’t eat the costs, so this tax will just get passed down to the consumer. Take a look at your shopping cart the next time you are in the store and get ready to pay a whole lot more thanks to our so-called leaders.
Kristen Handley, San Miguel
Comments