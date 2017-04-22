Medical study worries letter writers about SLO Marathon’s possible health risk

In an article from The New England Journal of Medicine, dated April 13, Dr. Anupam Jena of Harvard Medical School states that people living in areas that are roped off for marathons have a 13 percent higher risk of death from a heart attack because of the inability of ambulances and EMTs to successfully access these neighborhoods.
The upcoming SLO Marathon has never been in our neighborhood before and poses a high risk to our citizens, especially seniors, according to this Harvard research. It would be unconscionable to ignore this report. Furthermore, it could lead to litigation in the event that a tragedy occurs. It could be avoided if it was held outside the city limits.
Lou Tedone, M.D., and Jeff Eidelman, D.P.M., San Luis Obispo
