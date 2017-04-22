Letters to the Editor

April 22, 2017 6:16 PM

Don’t try to keep others from the Cal Poly rodeo just because it’s not your cup of tea

I don’t really think the lions in the Colosseum during the Roman empire were thinking they were being abused. Instead, they were thinking that it was suppertime.

It’s loony humans who try to equate everything. Man does have dominion over the Earth, and certainly it’s man who benefits from Cal Poly’s top notch agriculture program. The rodeo represents in part the Old West and a big part of American history. Liberty allows us to pursue our interests under the law. So if it is not your cup of tea, then don’t participate, but certainly don’t prevent it from happening for others.

Ken Sutliff, Cambria

