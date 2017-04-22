Be outraged over Trump’s move to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds

The president signed legislation April 13 allowing states to withhold federal family planning dollars from clinics that also perform abortions.
Whether out of shame or embarrassment, he chose to do it behind closed doors and made no announcement of his action. Despite gruesome pictures and horror stories of fetal pain, this is not about a right to life, but about men’s control of women’s reproductive health and profiteering by unscrupulous TV preachers and hypocritical politicians that will support any cause as long as it will get them re-elected.
Why would a bunch of sanctimonious old men deny abortion services to women and then cut funding for family planning and ban mentions of birth control in sex education classes? I urge you all to let your legislators know what you think of this outrage. For our voices to be heard, we must speak!
Michael Morin, Los Osos
