Letters to the Editor

April 22, 2017 6:09 PM

Tribune, bring back ‘Get Fuzzy’ comic strip

I have subscribed to The Tribune for about a year now. One of my anticipated pleasures is (was) reading Darby Conley’s “Get Fuzzy.”

This comic was the most intellectually stimulating and well-drawn comic The Tribune contained. The two characters, “Bucky” and “Satchel,” as well as their comic owner, “Rob,” provided me with laughs and thought-provoking serial stories.

Once in a great while, a cartoonist captures my attention. “Get Fuzzy” was among those few and far between comics that I really looked forward to. What happened? You have replaced Conley’s cartoon strip with a strip that is less well drawn, less thought provoking and certainly less intellectually stimulating. Get Conley’s strip back. I could use a good laugh.

Bill Moylan, Los Osos

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Divers clean up trash from the Harford Pier in Old Port

Divers clean up trash from the Harford Pier in Old Port 0:43

Divers clean up trash from the Harford Pier in Old Port
DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon 2:30

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos