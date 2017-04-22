Letters to the Editor

April 22, 2017 5:52 PM

Our biggest danger isn’t ISIS. It’s the idea that bombing will solve complex conflicts.

Have we learned nothing?

The United States has been bombing in Afghanistan since 2001, in Iraq since 2003, in Syria since 2014, and in Yemen since who-knows-when. Now we are threatening a pre-emptive strike in North Korea. Does more bombing with bigger bombs make us more secure?

The biggest danger we face is not ISIS, but rather our own idea that simplistic military solutions will solve complex international conflicts. When will we realize that violence breeds violence and moves us farther away from peace and security?

J. Lang, San Luis Obispo

