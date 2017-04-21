Celebrating Symphony of the Vines’ season and anticipating another round of performances

We who live in the North County are blessed with a wildly beautiful coastline, seemingly endless skies stretching over rolling hills dotted with rangelands and vineyards — and our very own symphony orchestra, Symphony of the Vines.
Now, at the end of the 2016-17 concert season, I would like to thank the entire orchestra for making this person’s heart beat a little faster during their end-of-the-season performance of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony played at the Park Ballroom in Paso Robles on Sunday, April 9. Under the incredibly artistic direction of Maestro Greg Magie, the musicians were held in perfect unison and then erupted in a magnificent rendition of the concerto’s Thunderstorm song.
My gratitude for being able to listen to some of the most beautiful music ever composed also goes to the symphony orchestra’s chamber section. A heartfelt thank you to the accomplished and acclaimed players for their beautiful performance on March 26 of Schubert’s lovely Trout Quintet at Cass Vineyards. It’s all been so incredibly enjoyable and uplifting in a world which doesn’t seem to be very generous with moments where the essence of our human souls can shine together.
With the close of this season, we can all look forward to the opening of the 2017-18 season in October.
Gidi Pullen, Templeton
Comments