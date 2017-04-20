Seastrand uses stereotypes about immigrants to create ‘fear and loathing’

Andrea Seastrand (“‘Safe Haven’ schools put illegal immigrants ahead of safety,” April 15) wants us to believe brown-skinned predators from south of the border are lurking inside schools, intent on raping our daughters.
This stereotype originates in the darkest corners of shared history to create fear and loathing.
Her fake concern for the safety of children is unmasked by her choice of issues. Seastrand will never discuss how easy access to guns and ammunition enabled the slaughter of 20 children at Sandy Hook or 12 students at Columbine.
In fact, citizens of this country commit crimes at significantly higher rates than undocumented immigrants.
In the real world, school districts and local law enforcement work in close collaboration to keep our students safe. They do so effectively, without federal agents roaming the halls.
I taught at Santa Maria High School for 37 years. During that time, some of the finest people I ever taught were students from undocumented families, and I can’t allow Seastrand’s attempt to smear these kids to stand without speaking out.
Cathy Murray, Arroyo Grande
