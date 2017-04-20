Obituary reminds Tribune reader about WWII book

I read with interest the obituary of Karl Haeuser in Sunday’s paper. I first met Karl when he was chair of the SLO chapter of SCORE; he signed my membership card!
I met him a few times later as we crossed paths. Readers might be interested in the book “C-Lager” by David Dorfmeier, a local writer who detailed the 86-day death march from Stalag Luft IV. The author specifically mentions Karl in his book.
For anyone who is interested in the events experienced by our U.S. Army Air Force crews shot down over Germany during World War II, Dorfmeier does an outstanding job of reporting their trials and conditions.
James Murphy, Los Osos
