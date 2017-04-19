Californians keep electing irresponsible officials

Congratulations to all the California voters who keep making unwise choices in their Democratic elected officials. I do not want to hear one complaint from any of you over Senate Bill 1. The $6.4 billion bullet train scam you voted in (now costing $3.6 billion more) could have paid for our roads.
Jordan Cunningham’s fiscally accountable Traffic Relief and Road Improvement Program could have solved our problem without a tax hike, but Democratic leaders forced their tax and spend policies on us again, some for special favors in exchange for their support of this bad bill. When irresponsible politicians raided our transportation funds from the General Fund, taxpayers rewarded them again with their votes. Funny how there is always money to fund programs for the education and protection of undocumented immigrants, outlandish pensions and trains to nowhere, but none for our roads.
Good going, voters. I hope you are happy.
Michele Norwood, Arroyo Grande
